Brokers Offer Predictions for Cenovus Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.86.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$4.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.61. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

