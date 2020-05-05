Brokers Offer Predictions for Colliers International Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$686,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,125,190.85.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

