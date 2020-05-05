Brokers Set Expectations for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.79%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $134,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $56,390,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

