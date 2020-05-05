Brokers Set Expectations for ResMed Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

RMD opened at $154.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $177.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at $62,227,566.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,506. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 18.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

