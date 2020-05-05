Brokers Set Expectations for Yangarra Resources Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.30 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$0.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 million and a PE ratio of 0.89.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,710,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,558,310.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 233,500 shares of company stock worth $82,069.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

