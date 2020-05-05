Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE BIP opened at $38.79 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 554.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after buying an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

