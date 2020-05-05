Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

