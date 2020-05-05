Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

