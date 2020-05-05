Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $37.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. Bruker has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $2,202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 132.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 47.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $7,879,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.