BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-2.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.29.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

