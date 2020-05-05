C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.