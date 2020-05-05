C J Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

C J Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. 2,424,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,743,692. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

