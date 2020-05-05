CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CalAmp to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.32.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $220.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.40. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 312,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

