Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 3,953 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

