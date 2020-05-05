Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $450,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

IYW stock opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.02. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.25.

iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

