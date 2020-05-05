Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

