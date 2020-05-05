Calton & Associates Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allstate by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.