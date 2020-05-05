Calton & Associates Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

First Trust Chindia ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

