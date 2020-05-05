Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56.

See Also: FinTech

