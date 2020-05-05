Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,262 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,299,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 713,068 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 608,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

