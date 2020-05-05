Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

