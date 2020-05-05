Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 783 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $182.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.