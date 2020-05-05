Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 27.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

