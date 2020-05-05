Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

