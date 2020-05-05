Calyxt (CLXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Calyxt has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 543.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calyxt stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

