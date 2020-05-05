Capital Square LLC Sells 110 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital Square LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.87. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

