Capital Square LLC Sells 184 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,802 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

