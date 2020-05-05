Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 3,585 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 143,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 394,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.