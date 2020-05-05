Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $23.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,436.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,216. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,353.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,784.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,771.77.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

