Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,956. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

