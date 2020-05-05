Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,683 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,283. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.