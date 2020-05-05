Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,839. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

