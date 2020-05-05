Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $237,000 in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,370,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,147,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

