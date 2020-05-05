Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $253,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 91,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55.

