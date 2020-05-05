Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $254,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.36. 11,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

