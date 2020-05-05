Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 224,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.96. 902,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

