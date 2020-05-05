Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 19,411 Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. 8,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,938. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.