Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.83.

Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

