Cfra Trims AON (NYSE:AON) Target Price to $205.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.80.

NYSE AON opened at $177.68 on Friday. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

