CGI Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.