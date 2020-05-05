Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,394,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.79. 1,210,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,692,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.