Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,450 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fortive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,735,000 after buying an additional 630,445 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 889,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 528,808 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,791,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 488,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,373,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,926,000 after purchasing an additional 389,541 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

