Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,010 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 37.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 39.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

