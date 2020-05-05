Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Novocure by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $1,953,849.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares in the company, valued at $17,297,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,623 shares of company stock worth $5,533,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 682.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

