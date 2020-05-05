Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,951 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

ARNA opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

