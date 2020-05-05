Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,880 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,472,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

