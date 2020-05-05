Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,613 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $923.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

