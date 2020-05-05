Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 95.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 77.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

