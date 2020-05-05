Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.87.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

