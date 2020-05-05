Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 80,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $1,130,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

